Perfect Pet

Update: Perfect Pet Richie was adopted!

The sweet 6-year-old Shih Tzu was adopted hours after he made an appearance on Texas Today.

KILLEEN, Texas — An adorable little Shih Tzu that was on Texas Today Thursday morning was adopted only hours later at the Killeen Animal Shelter.

Brenda and Ken drove down from Temple because they wanted to make sure he'd come home with them.

"Richie will now be the King of the house with lots of human grandkids to keep him company," the shelter told 6 News. "Richie hit the jackpot!"

We are so happy to see Richie find his forever home.

Tune into Texas Today every week in the morning for our "Perfect Pet" segment.

Credit: Killeen Animal Shelter
Brenda and Ken from Temple adopted Richie hours after he made an appearance on Texas Today.

    

