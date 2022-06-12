Perfect Pet: Roxy the chocolate lab is looking for a forever home

The special pooch loves walks, treats, and snuggling up on the couch.

TEMPLE, Texas — A resident at the Temple Animal Services shelter is looking for a special gift this holiday season, a family.

Roxy the chocolate lab is looking for a forever home, and she could be the perfect pet for you.

Temple Public Relations Specialist Allison O'Connor introduced Roxy as a sweet and relaxed dog that would fit right in to a variety of different family units.

O'Connor said that Roxy loves to do things like go on walks and play in the yard like most dogs, but that she also likes to take it easy and snuggle up on the couch.

Roxy is around 71 pounds, is house trained, and knows some commands, said O'Connor. Roxy is especially happy to show off her skills to anyone with a treat for her.

"Roxy is not completely as hyperactive as some other dogs," said O'Connor, "She obviously would love to go outside, play outside, go for walks, but also she'll lay on the couch with you, she'll snuggle."

O'Connor also said that Roxy is very friendly and great with all ages, even young children.

Though Roxy is friendly, O'Connor recommends bringing kids and even other pets to meet any new animals at the shelter before finalizing the adoption, but thankfully in Roxy's case she will likely be happy to meet new friends.

O'Connor said the shelter would love to have their animals adopted, but reminded people that adopting an animal like Roxy should not be just another present under the tree.

"Animals are not Christmas gifts," O'Connor said, "we would like to stress that. An animal is a 10 to 15 year commitment. If you're looking to add an animal to the family this year we love that, but make sure that you are ready for the responsibilities that come with adopting an animal."

New pets are definitely a responsibility, but hopefully many people would find one as sweet as Roxy worth it.

"She is a sweetheart, she really is looking for those special people so if you think that's you, come on down and meet her!" said O'Connor.