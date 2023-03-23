x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Perfect Pet

Perfect Pet | Sabrina the affectionate, relaxed pit bull mix

Sabrina is looking for her forever home. Find out more about who she is.

More Videos

KILLEEN, Texas — Want to bring in the Spring season with a furry friend by your side?

Look no further than Sabrina, the five-year-old, relaxed pit bull mix. 

Sabrina first appeared at the Killeen Animal Shelter as a puppy back in 2018. She was adopted, but five years later she finds herself back at the shelter, looking for a new home. 

The Killeen Animal Shelter says Sabrina is very friendly and calm, she enjoys taking naps and loves stretching out to relax. 

A peaceful home with some space to run would be the best fit for Sabrina as she is moderately sized and still young. 

Sabrina has been spayed, chipped and is up-to-date on all of her vaccines.

To find out more information on this perfect pet and more, visit here. 

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

Before You Leave, Check This Out