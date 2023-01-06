Perfect Pet | Meet Yadi!

Yadi is waiting for his forever home at the Killeen Animal Shelter.

KILLEEN, Texas — If you've ever wanted a calm, unique, and loving dog, you're going to want to adopt Yadi from the Killeen Animal Shelter.

Yadi is a four-year-old hound mix looking for his forever home. He's trained, and he loves belly rubs and playing in the yard!

This hound mix can sit, stay and cuddle with you when you ask.

"He gets along with dogs and kids and cats," Johnny Dees, with the Killeen Animal Shelter, said.

Dees added that when Yadi walks by children, he seems to be pretty good with them as well.

Yadi was picked up by the shelter as a stray, but he had a collar on, signifying he probably was in a home, so he's potty trained too.

If you would like to adopt Yadi, just head on down to the Killeen Animal Shelter with your state ID and $65!

Every week, Texas Today features a Perfect Pet and has been successful at getting most of them adopted!

The team and the Killeen Animal Shelter hope to continue sending these amazing pups into forever homes.

If you would like to catch Perfect Pet on Texas Today, tune in every Thursday from 4:30 to 7:00 a.m.