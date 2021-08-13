Meet Zorro | Perfect Pet

This incredible boy is very versatile and deserves the perfect home. He is about 2 years old and originally came to the shelter in March of 2021 as a stray.

WACO, Texas — Meet Zorro!

Zorro is good with other dogs but does not need to have another dog to be happy.

He is now on the top ten longest resident list at the Waco Humane Society and it breaks the shelter staffs hearts.

Zorro originally came to the shelter as a stray in March 2021 and was adopted briefly before being returned in June through no fault of his own.

He is a super chill dog that loves to cuddle with is favorite HSCTX and city staff members.

If you would like to foster, adopt or rescue Zorro, come by the Waco Humane Society!

The shelter is open Monday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays.