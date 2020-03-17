AUSTIN, Texas — It looks like the stars of Netflix's "Queer Eye" are finding ways to transition into Austin life as they are filming the show's sixth season here.

Austin Pets Alive! on Tuesday announced that one of the stars, food expert Antoni Porowski, has become a foster parent.

"It's very important for us to support our local shelters because they're getting a lot less foot traffic during this crazy ol' pandemic," Porowski said. "So whether you're ready to adopt, I encourage you to do that ... and if you can't commit to adopting, then I would encourage fostering as well. You can take them in for a week or two, longer or shorter, and just give them the quality of life that they deserve."

Austin Pets Alive! is currently trying to get 50% of its onsite population into foster homes. On Tuesday, Porowski joined this mission and took home a foster dog named Neon, a pit-beagle mix.

"We’d love for the rest of Austin and other communities to follow Antoni’s lead and help us get our pets into foster homes during this time," the shelter said.

For more information about how APA! is preparing for COVID-19, click here. If you'd like to become a foster, you can do so here and if you'd like to make donations, click here.

