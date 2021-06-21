Temple Animal Shelter to host vaccine, microchip clinic this weekend

The first 50 pets will get a free microchip with free registration.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired on Friday, June 18.

The Temple Animal Shelter is hosting a vaccine and microchip event this weekend where the first 50 pets will get them done for free.

The event is on Saturday, June 26 from noon to 3 p.m. at 620 Mama Dog Circle.

The Temple Animal Shelter is partnering with Animal Medical Care and Central Texas Lost & Found Pets who will microchip the first 50 pets will get a free microchip with free registration.

According news release, the following will be made available for residents needing to catch up on pet vaccinations and registration:

ANIMAL MEDICAL CARE VACCINES:

Rabies $10

DHLPP, DHPP, Bordatella and Rattlesnake $20





The first 50 pets will get a free microchip with free registration

$10 for regular with free registration

$12 for mini with free registration

Vaccinations and microchips are being offered to all on a first come, first serve basis until supplies run out. This is a cash only event.