"There is no better time to save a life" | Humane society seeks homes for over 130 animals

WACO, Texas — As Texans continues to be gripped by the coronavirus, the Humane Society of Central Texas said they are seeing the unintended consequence of the pandemic at the shelter where they currently have more than 130 dogs and cats looking for their 'furever' homes.

The Humane Society said they have has only 50 adoptions in the last month and are asking those willing to adopt a pet to do so virtually by looking online at available animals and to call them to set up a Zoom meeting.

A staff member will personally interact on live video with each animal that interests them and answer the family’s questions in real time. Staff are also happy to make recommendations for animals who would be a good match for a family’s lifestyle.

Once the virtual meet and greet is complete, you have the option to meet the animal in person before completing the adoption paperwork, or you can complete the paperwork online.

"Everyone should have a furry COVID buddy to spend time with," the Humane Society of Waco said in a press release. "Virtual adoptions keep everyone safe and save the lives of animals at the shelter. There are over 130 animals at the shelter today, and that number increases every day. There is no better time to save a life."

If you are interested in adopting one of the many animals ready to go home, the Humane Society is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call them at 254-754-1454.