Waco Animal Shelter needs 100 dogs adopted or fostered by Sunday

WACO, Texas — The Waco Animal Shelter is hoping to adopt out 100 dogs by this weekend after it saw a high intake of dogs following the recent storms.

The shelter said over the past week, it has taken in 93 new dogs, which is over half of the shelter's capacity to hold large dogs.

"Storms often cause dogs to escape their yards because they are afraid of the thunder and lightning, or the gates are blown open by winds," the shelter said in a release.

The goal of getting 100 dogs out of the shelter by Sunday, June 13, was set in hopes to not only help make space, but to help them maintain a no-kill status.

Adoption fees of all adult dogs will be donation-based, meaning you pay what you want instead of the normal $50 adoption fee.

If you are not ready to adopt, you're encouraged to foster. The Humane Society of Central Texas will provide food, crates, beds, blankets, toys and cover all vet care so it doesn't cost you a dime.

The Waco Animal Shelter, located at 2032 Circle Rd., is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This Sunday only, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit hsctx.org to see all available animals.