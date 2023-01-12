Raising Canes opens its first dog park in Copperas Cove

The dog park will have its grand opening Jan. 18.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove is partnering with Raising Cane's to bring a dog park. This will be the first Raising Cane’s sponsored dog park in Texas, according to the city.

The Raising Cane's Dog Park will have its grand opening on Jan. 18, at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W Avenue B. The event will start at 10 a.m., according to the city.

A second event will be hosted at the park on Jan. 21. Known as the Community "pawty" the event will feature games and prizes for residents and their dogs.

The dog park had its official groundbreaking ceremony August of last year. With concepts of the dog park dating back to 2015, according to Copperas Cove.

The park will have various dog obstacles, benches, trash cans, waste stations, water fountains and directional signage throughout the park, according to the city. It will be divided into two separate secured fence sections, one acre for large breeds and another acre for small breeds.

