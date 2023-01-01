Video: Robert Griffin III got a call that his wife went into labor while he was covering TCU-Michigan. He immediately ran off the field.

Griffin was covering TCU-Michigan with A.Q. Shipley, Cole Cubelic and Taylor Lewan when he got the call mid-broadcast.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — If things couldn't get any more wild during the TCU-Michigan game, a video surrounding ESPN analyst and former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III has gone viral online.

While covering the Fiesta Bowl on ESPN2's simulcast with Michigan alumni Taylor Lewan, Cole Cubelic and A.Q. Shipley, Griffin got a call that his wife, Grete Griffin, was in labor.

Griffin immediately ran off the field after taking the phone call at the end of the third quarter. The other guys congratulated Griffin as he ran off with the camera chasing him.

WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kep0Ek51vU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

"WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!," Griffin tweeted.

As of 3:20 a.m. CST, Griffin said their baby girl hasn't arrived yet, but she did bring her parents together to enjoy the New Year fireworks.

"Baby Girl must have known that Mommy and Daddy had never spent a New Years apart. GOD KNEW where I needed to be."

What a way to ring in the New Year!

UPDATE!!!

Southwest got me Home in time!!!

Because our baby decided it WASN’T TIME TO COME OUT YET. We are at Home and enjoying the other kind of 2023 fireworks. Baby Girl must have known that Mommy and Daddy had never spent a New Years apart. GOD KNEW where I needed to be. https://t.co/wSBKrULHew — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023