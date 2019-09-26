A Salem mom is getting by a lot better now with some help from a friend and her employer.

A manager at the restaurant nominated Crystal La Chance to KFC's wish-granting initiative, Kentucky Fried Wishes.

“I just really appreciate Crystal so much and seeing her struggle with things really got to me,” said Miranda Marston. “I don’t ever want to see anyone struggle or go through a hard time. I thought this would be a great way to help her and bring her spirits back up.”

Crystal is a single mother to an 8-year-old son. For the last year, she has been walking three miles to and from work. She says it takes about an hour each way.

She had been saving up to purchase a car but had the money stolen from her.

This week, the KFC Foundation surprised Crystal with a car to help make life a little easier.

“Now that I have a car there is just so much more I can do,” said La Chance. “It’s going to be much easier getting places. Now I can save up to get my own place.”

“I’m just happy she has everything she needs,” Marston said.