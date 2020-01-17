SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police officer Claudia Cormier will be throwing out the first pitch at the Peace Officers' Angel Foundation's (POAF) annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day with the Texas Rangers.

Officer Cormier lost her leg after being struck by an alleged drunken driver during a traffic stop in May 2019. After the crash, Cormier was determined that she would one day return to the force.

POAF is an organization dedicated to helping provide resources and benefits to officers that have been injured, according to its website.

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will take place at the New Globe Life Field on April 10.

