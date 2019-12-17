KILLEEN, Texas — Over five hundred students were in for a surprise when Santa showed up to their classroom with personalized gifts just for them on Monday.

For students at West Ward Elementary, Christmas came early. In an effort to make sure no child was left out, Salas Team Realtors said they've been planning for this day for months.

"First, we go buy the gifts. Then we wrap them all up. We have music going and we create an amazing Christmas work shop at the Salas team," Salas Team Realtors team leader Shelly Salas said.

The real estate company purchased Christmas gifts for every student at the school. Fort Hood soldiers and Santa walked through the halls singing Christmas carols and delivering toys.

“Many students go without gifts and as humans, we have to understand there are kids out there who need adults that gives back to children so they know there's a better life," Salas Team Realtors founder Luis Salas said.

West Ward Elementary is a one of KISD’s low income schools. The principal said Monday was touching.

"For them to have a gift that has their name on it, that’s tailored for them and for their gender, that means a lot of us and it means a lot to them too," West Ward Principal Tammy Thornhill said.

This Christmas Salas Team Realtors said their only wish is that more people will be inspired to give back and put smiles on the faces of children in our area.

"We just want to make sure each child gets a gift, because not every child gets a gift. We wanted to make sure we can at least touch every child in this school," Shelly Salas said.

Salas Team Realtors say giving back to the community is important to their company. This year they donated more than $20,000 to McLane Children's Hospital.

