MYRTLE BEACH, SC.—Why did the alligator cross the road? To get to the other pond and out of Florence’s way!

A Myrtle Beach woman went out to check on the storm from her Osprey Cove neighborhood and saw an alligator run across the road from one pond to another.

►Tracking Florence

Tracie Byrd says this gator was one of the smaller ones in her neighborhood, and that there was a 12-footer that lives nearby too.

Byrd says she knows the gators live nearby but they don’t usually see them out of the water like this.

In the video, you can hear “run gator, run!’ from behind the scenes.

►The latest on Florence

© 2018 WTSP