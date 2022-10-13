Spirit Halloween hosts Halloween party for patients at McLane Children's Hospital

Patients were able to celebrate the holiday with costumes, games, and fun.

TEMPLE, Texas — The hospital can be a scary place, but this year Spirit Halloween brought a bit of Halloween fun to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital.

The organization threw a special Spirit of Children Halloween party for patients at the McLane Children's, giving children a chance to celebrate the spooky season even in the hospital.

Patients were able to pick out their own costumes for the party, as well as play games and make Halloween themed crafts like decorated pumpkins. Even the hospital's Canine Companion service dogs were able to join in the fun, donning costumes of their own.

This year's celebration marks the first time that Spirit Halloween has been able to host the usually annual event since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition to the party, Spirit of Children has also raised nearly half a million dollars in support of McLane Children's Child Life Department since 2009.

With these donations, the Child Life team has reportedly been able to purchase things like toys, sensory equipment, playroom maintenance and other things to make the hospital seem a little less scary for patients and families.