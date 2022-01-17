McLennan County Isaiah's House 711 is in need of donations for children in need

Isaiah's House 711 is looking to "spread the love' through donations for children in need for the month of February.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County's Isaiah 117 House wants community members to "spread the love" by nominating friends, family and local businesses to donate and make a change in a child's life.

According to Isaiah 117's website, the ministry serves children awaiting foster care placement. The Spread the Love Campaign, according to the ministry will help raise money for children in need.

Throughout the month of February, the ministry says friends, family and local businesses can make a $50 donation. Donators also have the option to nominate others to do the same.

In return, the ministry will be placing heart yard signs in the nominee's yard for approximately 24 hours all through the month of February.