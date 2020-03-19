CLEVELAND — You’ve probably been using more disposable wipes around the house lately as we all take extra precautions because of coronavirus.

But please stop flushing those wipes down the toilet.

“Wipes bind with fats, oils and grease and can wreak havoc on smaller wastewater treatment facilities, clog local sewer systems and harm your home’s plumbing,” officials with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said in a press release.

An important thing to remember… Officials say wipes are NOT flushable – even if the packaging says so.

“Flushable wipes are not truly flushable,” said Jim Bunsey, Chief Operating Officer. “They might go down the drain, but they do not break up like regular toilet paper.”

But that's not all. The NORSD also tweeted the following reminder earlier this week regarding all forms of wipes:

Baby wipes are not flushable

Paper towels are not flushable

Tissues are not flushable

Disinfecting wipes are not flushable

We are in this together

The solution is easy. Just throw them in a trash can.

“Collectively, our three treatment plants treat more than 200 million gallons of wastewater every single day, but if wipes even make it to us, they are still trucked off to a landfill,” Bunsey said.

RELATED: Communities pull together during uncertain times of coronavirus pandemic: Neighbor helping neighbor

RELATED: List: Stores that will reserve early hours exclusively for senior citizens, other vulnerable residents

RELATED: Life has changed in Ohio: Here are the sweeping orders & bans issued by Gov. Mike DeWine due to coronavirus