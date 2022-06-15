Summer cooking classes create engaging, creative activity for kids in Temple

Kids can be engaged this summer while cooking in the kitchen. Over the Plate Catering offers classes so that children can learn to cook while learning creatively.

TEMPLE, Texas — On Tuesday, a veteran who owns Over the Plate Catering helped 13 children create homemade pasta and pasta sauce as part of classes she offers kids for over the summer.

Kim Wallace says cooking can be great for kids to help expand their mind. She started teaching classes because they were never available when her daughter was young and she loves helping others.

"It's really about learning to make something homemade," Wallace said.

She said a class like this allows students to work with their hands, each other and use a little bit of math when it comes to measuring.

"All of my classes are really hands on, and I don't really do anything for them," Wallace said.

Parents either dropped their kids off or stayed to watch them gear up in their aprons and watch them in action.

Everyone in the room had a partner and learned how to make, roll and press their dough. They even smooshed their own tomatoes in order to create sauce.

Wallace showed everyone how to use their knife properly, how to cut onions and how to cook their sauce.

One tiny chef quickly said "10 out of 10" as she ate some of the pasta she had just made.

Smiles illuminated the room as every step of the process got the kids closer and closer to the final product. Once they were done, they gathered around Wallace's dining room table to enjoy the meal together.

There are other cooking classes that allow kids to make their own sushi, empanadas and more.

Parents can also enjoy cooking classes at Over the Plate Catering with a date night.