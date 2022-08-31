Temple Public Library hosts its annual Used Labor Day Book Sale

The organization raises about $20,000 to $25,000 for each book sale almost every year and brings it right back to the community.

Aug. 31st is the first public day of the Friend's of the Temple Public Library Book Sale, located at 100 W. Adams Avenue, according to Friend's President Nancy Mills Mackey.

As a 501.3C charitable organization, Friend's has over 200 members, with the goal to bring awareness to literacy within the community. Last year Friend's did just that by donating $60,000 for a new bookmobile to the local library. The Bookmobile will be used to serve patrons in Temple parks and school visits.

This year's book sale is no different, as the organization has over 35,000 new books and media for sale. Mackey says their biggest day will probably be Saturday. "Saturday is our bag sale. That's going to be a big day for us. We give you a nice big brown grocery bag and you fill it up for five dollars."

The organization raises about $20,000 to $25,000 for each book sale almost every year. "That's close to $40,000 to $50,000 a year that we are able to bring into the library. The Library Director presents us with a wish list, during our September board meeting where we approve the wish list. It's open to the public. Like the children's story hours is included in that, summer reading program, a lot of the extras that the Friends support in the community," Mackey said.

The community looks forward to these book sales and it shows. This year, there will also be discounts, special hours and services. According to the Friend's of temple Newsletter, sale hours (Monday through Friday ) have been extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Also, teachers receive 20 percent off every day except for Saturdays.

The Friends of the Temple Public Library have already started gearing up for next year's used book sale. Expect the first book preview to be on Feb. 28, 2023, for members only. Then March 1 which will be open to the public, according to the Friend's newsletter.