Texas Ranger Bicentennial: New exhibit at State Fair of Texas pushes fairgoers to visit museum in Waco

DALLAS, Texas — The Texas Rangers, America’s Oldest law enforcement Agency, turns 200-year-old this year.

To commemorate the bicentennial, there's an exhibit at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.

The hope is to push people to visit the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Museum right in Waco.

“They have evolved overtime, and slowly, and with fence and starts into the elite investigative agency of Texas and one of the most respected law enforcement investigative agencies in the world,” said Dr. Jody Edward Ginn, Director of Development at the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Museum in Waco.

The exhibit will be on display Until July of 2024. So, if you can't make it to the fair this year you have plenty of time to check it out. And as always you can visit the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Museum at 100 Texas Ranger Trail, Waco, TX 76706. The museum is open Monday-Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.