"I mean, I have a bachelor's degree and two associate's degrees, and I can't find any jobs that are not more than $10 an hour."

ABILENE, Texas — Texas will opt out of federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective Saturday.

These unemployment benefits have been funded through the U.S. Department of Labor's Federal Pandemic Unemployment Commission.

Moving to a new area is no easy task for anyone, especially amid the pandemic. Linley Nevitt moved with her three children to Abilene from Florida and hit the ground running looking for a job. Even with her 17 years in dental office management, her bachelor's and associate degrees, she has found no job to amount to her worth.

"I probably give out 15 a day. So, I've probably put out over 60 out already here in Abilene, and then I get on Indeed and things like that online as well...I've heard back from one or two, but like I said, even with a four-year degree here in Abilene. I hear back from some, but you can't make a living off of $10 an hour," Nevitt said.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on May 17 officially announcing the end of Texas being involved in the six unemployment benefit programs. The participation will end the weekly $300 compensation for those Texans who are unemployed.

Abbott addressed a loss of many benefits being snatched back in a letter sent to U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. In the letter, he said, "the Texas economy is thriving, and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state."

Industries across the state will be affected with there being fewer benefits, including on a local level as the economy makes its exit from this global health pandemic.

According to the Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas in Abilene, there are more than 3,000 job openings across this area of Texas. As of May, Workforce Solutions saw a 4.6% unemployment rate, which amounts to 2,612 individuals in Abilene. For Taylor County, it is 4.4% equaling 2,985 individuals drawing for unemployment, which accounts for a larger pool of people, according to Workforce Solutions.

"There will be a few people unable to draw unemployment benefits because they don't qualify. They don't meet the requirements of unemployment," Robert Puls, director of business services with Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas, said.