The test will start today at 2 p.m., according to the Mexia Facebook page.

MEXIA, Texas — The City of Mexia will be conducting siren testing starting today at 2 p.m.

Mexia warns its residents that the sirens may sound off multiple times during the hour, according to the Mexia Facebook page.

"We conduct this monthly test to ensure our emergency alert system remains response ready," said Mexia Fire and Rescue.

This will be the only test done in the area for today. For more information on siren testing in the area and other dates to remember, visit here.