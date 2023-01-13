The Salvation Army of Bell County seeks local support with food distribution

The Salvation Army of Bell County will be hosting its monthly mobile food distribution on Jan. 17 in Killeen.

Local donations and volunteers are needed at the Salvation Army of Bell County, according to the non-profit.

The Salvation Army of Bell County will be hosting its monthly mobile food distribution on Jan. 17 in Killeen. The organization received approval from the City of Killeen to set up a drive-through food distribution in the parking lot at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, 718 N. 2nd St.

From 9 a.m. to noon, food will be distributed to residents until there is nothing else, according to the Salvation Army.

“We have a mobile food distribution on the third Tuesday of every month at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic,” said Aux. Capt. Dawn Beckham. “We have some designated food pantry funds for the program, but we also ask for Killeen residents to financially support this program to assist in keeping it going.”

In addition to local financial donations, they also need local volunteers. For more information on how you can donate or volunteer, click here.