Toyota of Killeen donates vehicle to Killeen ISD Career Center

The local dealership currently employs three mechanics who are KISD graduates that came out of the Career Center automotive program.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The video above and below are a 2014 news segment of Toyota of Killeen donating turkeys to soldiers.

Toyota of Killeen donated a 2019 Corolla on Friday to the Killeen ISD Career Center for its automotive program students, according to the district.

Three mechanics that graduated from the Career Center automotive program at KISD are currently employed with the local dealership.

The generous donation, according to automotive instructor Jeremy Terry, demonstrates the developing partnership between the specialized high school in Killeen and business partners like Toyota.

Victor Irizarry, a 2021 KISD, is a graduate now working for Toyota. He also helped and took part in the school's gift celebration in the automobile shop. Irizarry believes the program helped him get to where he is now.