Tuesday shooting leaves four people wounded, Waco PD ask for public's help

Waco police ask for public's help in finding those involved in the shooting.

WACO, Texas — Waco Police are asking the public's help in finding suspects involved in a shooting that left four people wounded, according to police.

May 31 around 8:12 p.m., officers were called to a shooting that just occurred near the 1900 Block of Preston. When officers arrived, they found one man and one woman with gunshot wounds, according to Waco PD.

The other two victims were men and they were also taken to the hospital before officers arrived, according to police. The woman is in critical condition and the three men are in stable condition.

Officers say they believe this to be an isolated incident and no arrests have been made so far.