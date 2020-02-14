AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about a Valentine's Day service in San Marcos, Texas, from Feb. 4.

Two Travis County judges are offering free marriages on Valentine's Day, according to the Travis County website.

Judge John Lipscombe and retired Judge Jan Breland have offered their services as wedding officiants for free on Valentine's Day.

According to the Travis County website, both judges can conduct ceremonies in Spanish but are not fluent.

Judge Lipscombe has been the presiding judge of his County Court since 2011.

According to Ballotpedia, Judge Breland's term expired in 2010.

