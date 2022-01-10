UMHB's College of Humanities and Sciences hosts 'Science Saturday'

Participating families are only asked to bring one non-perishable food item, which will be donated to the Helping Hands Ministry in Belton.

The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's College of Humanities and Sciences will be hosting a Science Saturday for kids on Nov. 5.

The event will be hosted from 9 a.m. to noon and will feature hands-on educational activities related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics for children in grades Pre-K to fifth grade.

Located at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Moore Avenue on the UMHB Campus, the event is free and open to the public, according to the university.

Participating families are only asked to bring one non-perishable food item, which will be donated to the Helping Hands Ministry in Belton.