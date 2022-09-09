U.S. Customs and Border Patrol: Meth valued at $402K reportedly found in condom-filled pumpkins at Texas border

The drugs, the driver and passenger were given to Maverick County Sheriff's Office investigators, according to a press release

TEXAS, USA — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they found over $402,196 of liquid meth in condoms packaged inside of pumpkins at the Eagle Pass port of entry on Oct.12th.

According to the press release, on Oct.11th, Customs and Border Protection agents found the concealed narcotics in a 2012 Ford Escape coming from Mexico.

Officers searched the truck and found 136 condoms stashed inside four pumpkins, totaling roughly 44 pounds (19.84 kg) of liquid meth, as stated by the release.

The drugs, the driver and passenger were given to Maverick County Sheriff's Office investigators, according to a press release.

6 News will keep you updated as more information is received.