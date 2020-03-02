KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now, this is what we call a way to celebrate.

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the field against the San Francisco 49ers in the 54th Super Bowl.

To celebrate the win, the Chiefs' defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi decided to sponsor all adoptable shelter dogs with the Kansas City Pet Project.

This means that he'll pay all the adoption fees for every shelter dog that became available to adopt by Feb. 2. This is all through the partnership between the KC Pet Project and the Derrick Nnadi Foundation.

Nnadi is from Virginia Beach and went to Ocean Lakes High School. He's been with the Chiefs for the past two football seasons.

