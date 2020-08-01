WACO, Texas —

The City of Waco, along with Creative Waco, got together with Keen Independent Research to start creating ideas and a study for a center for performing arts downtown.

The study will require a look into the market for arts in the region, the needs of local organizations, operating and capital costs and revenue potential, operating models, potential synergies and collaboration between organizations, components of a potential multipurpose facility, and a plan for implementation, according to the Creative Waco.

Keen Independent has requested that residents from Waco and the surrounding communities complete a virtual workshop. This workshop takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete and is available until Jan. 31. You can also find the study on the City of Waco and Creative Waco websites.

Keen Independent also invited the public to participate in an open house where the community can meet with study team consultants, learn more about the project and share insights.

The open house will be hosted at The Cooper House, which is located at 1801 Austin Ave. This event will go from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

If you are unable to participate in the virtual workshop or open house, Keen Independent said interested participants can reach out to the study hotline at 254-307-2669 or email WacoArtsStudy@keenindependent.com.

For information about this feasibility study, visit the Keen Independent website.

