Three day Waco road closures postponed by TX DPS

Lanes previously mentioned will be open until further notice, as stated by Texas Department of Public Safety.

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced its plan to postpone planned work for next week June 27 to June 30 for the southbound I-35 mainlanes.

 All associated lane closures have also been postponed, including all southbound mainlanes from BUS 77 to 18th Street, BUS 77, Forrest Street, University Parks Drive, 4th/5th Streets, MLK Boulevard, and 17th/18th Streets where they cross I-35 and all southbound entrance and exit ramps from US 84 to 18th Street.

6 News will keep you updated when construction is rescheduled. 

