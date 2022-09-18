Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left

Crowds formed Saturday as Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao opened their doors this morning for the re-opening of the anticipated Hawaiian food joint.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment.

Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole day was filled with live music by the Waco Ukulele Orchestra, hula dancers by Baila Pacifica, a musubi eating contest and much more.

Owner Jonny Salas was very grateful to welcome the community. "We had a great turn out and the customers are super happy that we are back in town, open and ready to go. We have a new look and its beautiful.," Salas said very elated.

The store will also be offering a ten percent discount everyday to first responders and students attending Baylor, UHMB, and MCC in the area, according to their Instagram page.

Make sure you pay them a visit to "enjoy a taste of paradise in the heart of Texas." For more information on store hours visit here.