According to Gabrielle Rodriguez, In-N-Out and Whataburger are the biggest restaurant rivalries here in Texas. Because of this, she wanted to put that theory to the test with a fun photo shoot.

Rodriguez is a 28-year-old who was born in Santa Barbara, California, but came to Texas when she was 12. Her husband is currently deployed, but she continues to do fun activities, like putting her favorite restaurants to the test.

Rodriguez said In-N-Out is her personal favorite, but “the battle between the two amazing restaurants has always been in my life.”

She brought her friends and family together to symbolize this rivalry through photographs.

“More kids showed up for Whataburger and made it clear that Texas is Whataburger’s state” Rodriguez said. “The kids really did choose their favorite.”

“The battle was a fun, intense and great experience” Rodriguez said.

Popular stories:

2 children found dead in Temple home were there for days, police say

5-year-old nearly kidnapped outside Family Dollar in Temple, grandmother says

Police investigate anonymous threat directed at Riesel High School