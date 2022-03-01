Texas Workforce Solutions launches child care program for employee families

The popular agency says already 150 children have been enrolled in the Service Industry Recovery program.

TEXAS, USA — Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas announces a child care program for families within the company.

The agency says the program, Service Industry Recovery (SIR), will provide affordable child care for parents working in three of its eligible service industries.

Parents working in the Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation Industry, Food Service Industry and Accommodation and Retail Trade will be eligible for the program.

Julie Talbert, Manager of Child Care for the Heart of Texas Workforce, believes SIR will be beneficial as its already enrolled 150 children.

“This new SIR child care program is designed to have an easy enrollment process. So far, Workforce Solutions has enrolled 150 children. Parents can apply online.,” says Talbert.