Learn to meditate, de-stress with a live online class | Your Best Life

Mama Gaia Medicine in Temple will host meditation classes via Zoom throughout August for those looking to de-stress.

TEMPLE, Texas — In the COVID-19 era, finding ways to de-stress has never been so important. In this week’s “Your Best Life” 6 News Anchor Leslie Draffin talks with a Temple yoga teacher who’s offering a class teaching you the basics of meditation, from the comfort of your own home.

Serena Lewis is a yoga teacher at Mama Gaia Medicine in Temple who said meditation can help you live a more stress-free life.

"Meditation lightens our spirit, and it really helps us find emotional balance and equilibrium and helps us develop attention and clarity in our lives," Lewis said. "Meditation also helps reduce stress that we carry in the body because when we're meditating our body is able to relax completely and to soften. And obviously helps kind of calm the mind and control the mind, but really to help us find emotional balance."

But learning to meditate can be overwhelming for many people, so in August Lewis is teaching a beginner's meditation series via Zoom so you can learn in the comfort of your own home.

"I think anyone can meditate, but I think people who would really benefit from meditation practice would be those who are looking to reduce stress in their lives and anxiety and also people who are looking just to work with their mental health and help with finding balance with emotion," Lewis said "I also think meditation is good for those who are looking to build a better relationship with themselves and the world around them."

Lewis said with the COVID-19 pandemic, right now is the perfect time to learn to mediate.

"With what is going on in the world, it is crazy and it's really hard for us to find peace and clarity and certainty with everything that's going on. And I think that we try to find comfort in the things that are around us and the world that's around us and right now, it's hard to do," Lewis said. And so meditation really teaches us how to find happiness, how to find peace, how to find clarity, first within ourselves."

Lewis' classes are on Mondays in August on Zoom from 12-1 p.m. The calls will be recorded so you can watch them whenever you have time. The cost is $30. If you’re interested in taking the class, you can sign up on Lewis’ website.