TEMPLE, Texas — In this week’s Your Best Life, we’re talked about making movement mandatory. Sedentary lifestyles lead to millions of deaths each year. 6 News Anchor Leslie Draffin talked to a Central Texas fitness trainer and health coach about the easy ways to boost your activity levels, without hitting the gym.

Living a sedentary, or mostly stationary lifestyle can be deadly. The World Health Organization said sedentary lifestyles increase all causes of mortality, doubling the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity.

According to a 2015 study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, sitting for long periods of time can lead to negative health outcomes including heart disease, diabetes and cancer. In fact, even if you exercise sixty minutes a day, you still need to move around throughout the other twenty-three hours .

Temple fitness instructor and health coach Susan Cornette said the easy way to make movement mandatory is to simply start moving. She suggested finding something you enjoy, like swimming or riding a bike.

An easy way to move more, aim to get 10,000 steps a day but realize that’s a big goal so start small.

For more information and inspiration, follow Cornette on Instagram.

