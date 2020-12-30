Why you should think twice about setting New Year's resolutions this year | Your Best Life

In this week's "Your Best Life" Anchor Leslie Draffin spoke with an author and self-described creativity catalyst about why you should ditch resolutions in 2021.

TEMPLE, Texas — 2020 is almost over and as we head into the new year, many of you might think about the things you want to change about your life. But wait a second before you make those plans.

In this week's "Your Best Life" 6 News Anchor Leslie Draffin spoke with an author and self-described creativity catalyst about why you should ditch resolutions in 2021.

Lisa Tener is an author, book coach and creativity catalyst. Like most people, she's made many new year's resolutions in her life. Like most people, she didn't keep them.

"I realized that well, resolutions don't really work and they set you up for failure, right? They're all these shoulds, and it's not really fun," Tener explained.

Tener said you shouldn't come up with a bunch of resolutions this year. Instead, think about intentions. And yes, there's a difference.

"So I would say, focus on your intentions. And intentions are not shoulds, they're not the same as resolutions. They're really about, 'What do I intend to bring into this year.' And again, have fun with it. My sense is intentions come more from the heart. They're more of what our authentic self really, truly, deeply wants. And when we come from that place it's like, ‘Oh yeah I want to have more joy, I want to be loving to the people in my life and I want to nourish that and do more of that.’"

Tener suggested changing your frame of mind around resolutions. For instance, if you want to start exercising more, maybe set the intention to move more in nature. Looking to lose weight? Maybe your intention could be practicing mindful eating or playing with your kids or pets every day.

Tener said, "It's focusing on the thing you're bringing in rather than the thing you're judging yourself about."

You can find more of Tener’s suggestions on her Instagram page or website.