Your Best Life | Summer mocktails for your Independence Day cookout

Celebrate the holiday weekend safely with three mocktails that pack a tasty punch.

TEMPLE, Texas — With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, we're betting you'll be doing some cooking out and celebrating.

So, in this week's Your Best Life, Juli from Tangled with Taste creates three tasty, alcohol-free mocktails perfect for your holiday weekend. Check out the video and try these delicious drinks for yourself!

Recipes:

Lemon, Basil Raspberry Mocktail

1/2 lemon

3-4 fresh basil leaves

8 raspberries

1 TBSP sweet & sour mix

Muddle ingredients together, pour into glass with ice and add Sparkling soda water

Garnish with lemon, basil and raspberry

Cilantro, Lime, Apple & Jalapeno Spritzer

1/2 Green Apple

2 slices jalapeno

2 slices lime

1/3 cup Cilantro

Muddle all ingredients together, pour into glass with ice and top with sparkling soda water.

Garnish with some of the fresh herbs

Tangerine, Cucumber, Mint Faux-ito

1/2 cucumber

4-6 mint leaves

1/2 tangerine

Muddle all ingredients until juicy, pour into glass with ice and top with your favorite sparkling water