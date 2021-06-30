Your Best Life | Summer mocktails for your Independence Day cookout

TEMPLE, Texas — With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, we're betting you'll be doing some cooking out and celebrating.
So, in this week's Your Best Life, Juli from Tangled with Taste creates three tasty, alcohol-free mocktails perfect for your holiday weekend. Check out the video and try these delicious drinks for yourself!
Recipes:
Lemon, Basil Raspberry Mocktail
1/2 lemon
3-4 fresh basil leaves
8 raspberries
1 TBSP sweet & sour mix
Muddle ingredients together, pour into glass with ice and add Sparkling soda water
Garnish with lemon, basil and raspberry
Cilantro, Lime, Apple & Jalapeno Spritzer
1/2 Green Apple
2 slices jalapeno
2 slices lime
1/3 cup Cilantro
Muddle all ingredients together, pour into glass with ice and top with sparkling soda water.
Garnish with some of the fresh herbs
Tangerine, Cucumber, Mint Faux-ito
1/2 cucumber
4-6 mint leaves
1/2 tangerine
Muddle all ingredients until juicy, pour into glass with ice and top with your favorite sparkling water
Garnish with mint