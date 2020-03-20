KILLEEN, Texas — The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce sent a press release Friday that stated there are stipulations for loans to businesses suffering a loss of income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to mandated exclusions, many employers are not able to activate business interruption or loss of income provisions in their insurance policies, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

"We are working with several chamber leaders to assess the impact this is having on businesses in your community," the release said. "Ultimately, this may develop into a coalition to seek a waiver of the exclusions or a 'FEMA/grant style' opportunity for businesses to have access to assistance that is not a loan and does not have to be repaid."

Starting with phase one, the Chamber of Commerce is working to gather as much information and data as possible from Killeen area businesses.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Central Texas COVID-19 live updates | 7 coronavirus cases confirmed in McLennan County 7 in Bell County

Nursing home residents #SendTheLove during the coronavirus pandemic

San Saba grocery store catches fire early Friday morning