Belton ISD looking to fill nearly 60 positions by the upcoming school year

Job fair will be looking for teachers, bus drivers, custodians, nutrition specialists, and more.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD is hosting a job fair next Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, to fill about 60 positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belton New Tech High School at Waskow’s Mega Bites Cafe, located at 320 N. Blair in Belton.

The school district is looking for auxiliary positions like bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and school nutrition specialists. Starting pay ranges from $9.95 to $13.93 for these positions.

Belton ISD is also in search of teachers for their 19 campuses. Teacher candidates are recommended to bring their resumes to the job fair.