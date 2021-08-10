Keep Central Texas Working | Little Ladies Day Spa in Killeen

Stephanie and Eldridge Moses opened the spa for little girls so they have a place to go to as well

KILLEEN, Texas — In the heart of Killeen in a non-descript strip mall not far from the gates of Fort Hood, there's a little place like no other that makes the littlest girls feel like princesses.

"Knowing that you belong somewhere and being able to feel as if you are important and knowing that you have a place that's just for you is special," said Stephanie Moses, who owns and operates Little Ladies Day Spa with her husband Eldridge.

Moses, a second grade school teacher at Peebles Elementary, said Killeen doesn't have places for little girls and after having her twin daughters last year, she was inspired along with her husband, Eldridge, to offer something needed in the city.

"When we do have a place for children it really doesn't last long. It will be around for a few years and then after that it kind of goes away," Moses said.

That's where Little Ladies Day Spa is different, she hopes, because it's unique and her family is in it for the long haul in this community they love to call home.

"We want to have a place that's sustainable for little girls to feel special and important and know that their worth something. I think being pampered, even as an adult, makes you feel that way so we want to contribute that," she said.

Little Ladies Day Spa, which opened last month, hosted five very special little girls on Tuesday for a party with their favorite television character, CoComelon, a toddler cartoon program filled with educational songs and nursery rhymes.

While each little girl got the chance to have her nails painted and her toes done, they also got a chance to eat lunch and take pictures with CoComelon. It's not the first time a television star spent the afternoon in Killeen, just the week before it was Peppa Pig and Minnie Mouse was scheduled to make an appearance in the coming days.

The Moses family said they are hoping to also be the difference for children entering into foster care and hope other businesses will help them in sponsoring children to help make them feel special and cared for.

"Just to allow for little girls to understand how important and special they are in this world and to be able to offer that to kids that are in foster care, it just leaves us speechless to know that's an opportunity that we can provide for them," Moses said, adding they will be partnering with Garden of Hope Central Texas, a non-profit organization with a mission of easing the initial transition into foster care.

And as the party wraps up, cupcakes and snacks with CoComelon all but finished, 6 News asked Moses what she would think about tonight when she laid her head down to rest, knowing she made the difference in the life of a child.

"The joy, the joy that we brought to their faces," she said as she nodded and smiled. "It means everything, it's what we are here for. Making their dream come true for them, that's what it's all about."