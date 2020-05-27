HOUSTON — Another Texas-based retailer has filed for bankruptcy.

Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in response to the strain that the Covid-19 pandemic and related closure mandates have put on the company.

The Dallas-based off-price retailer of home goods plans to close about 230 of its 687 stores in a phased approach over the summer.

Currently, Tuesday Morning's website lists 24 Houston-area stores and dozens more throughout Texas. The company has locations across 39 states.

The initial wave of planned closures includes Houston-area locations in a 7,200-square-foot store in Clute, a 12,000-square-foot store in Pasadena and a 8,460-square-foot store in Seabrook, as well as six stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, one in Austin, one in San Antonio and one in Lufkin, Texas.

Other Texas-based retailers to file for bankruptcy since the pandemic began include Neiman Marcus, JC Penney and Pier One.

This story is from our partners at the HBJ. Read more in the Houston Business Journal.

