Texas to end vehicle registration waiver in April

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements will end at 11:59 p.m. on April 14. The Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office is ready to serve drivers who have until that deadline to complete their transactions.

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration

Vehicle registration renewal

Vehicle titling

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards

30-day temporary permits

Governor Gregg Abbott announced those waivers in March as part of the effort to reduce in-person contact and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Drivers who have not reviewed their expired vehicle registration sticker should make plans to renew on or before April 14. However, it is not necessary to wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions.

“I commend Governor Abbott for balancing the safety of Texans with the need to continue vital state services by offering the waivers to registration and titling requirements during the pandemic. Fortunately, many Texans are already in compliance with these requirements,” Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) Executive Director Whitney Brewster said. “We continued to offer registration renewal and other important services throughout the waiver period.”

“Bell County offers several convenient options to renew your registration and complete other transactions that were temporarily waived due to the pandemic,” Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said. “If you need to visit our offices, we have health and safety measures in place to protect our customers and employees.”

Before renewing their vehicle registrations, Bell County residents will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

Options for renewing your vehicle registration:

Online: Visit www.TxDMV.gov. There is a $1 discount for renewing online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date. Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment, and other required information to the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office. In-Person by appointment:

Belton – 550 E. 2nd Avenue, Belton, TX

Killeen – 307 Priest Drive, Killeen, TX

Temple – 205 E. Central Avenue, Temple, TX

Fort Hood – Fort Hood Visitor Control Center, Building 69004, Fort Hood, TX

Registration Renewals only (up to 9 months expired) at area grocery stores: Salado - Brookshire Brothers, 215 Mill Creek Dr

Belton - H.E.B., 2509 North Main Street

Killeen - H.E.B., 1101 W. Stan Schlueter

Temple - H.E.B., 3002 South 31st Street

For assistance with completing transactions or making an appointment, please contact the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office at 254-933-5318 or visit www.bellcountytx.com/tac/.