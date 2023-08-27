Third North Texas woman wins casino's final million-dollar giveaway for the summer

DURANT, Okla. — Three cheers - and three checks - for North Texas!
Another North Texas woman is taking home a million-dollar check from Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma.
The casino announced on Sunday that Stephanie S. of Midlothian won the third and final prize from its "3 Months. 3 Millionaires" drawing.
Brittany Jaurez from Kaufman was the first million-dollar winner. Rosa Guia from Lancaster also took home $1 million.
“We have had an incredible summer full of exciting events at Choctaw, and making three people millionaires was the highlight,” said Jeff Penz, Senior Director of Gaming & Hospitality for the Durant casino.
Other local news: