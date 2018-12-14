Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Tech tech tech the halls! One of my favorite times of the year brings some incredible last-minute tech bargains. With very little time to allow for any type of slow shipping or warehouse issues, I thought today would be safest to profile three tech deals from Amazon.

And if you're not yet an Amazon Prime Member, you can use this free 30-day trial to get your goods delivered on time!

Amazon's no. 1 choice for over-the-ear noise cancelling headphones is my top pick for a last-minute tech deal. On Black Friday you may have seen me profile a pair of V201 headphones made by iDEAUSA. A more recent addition of this top-rated pair of Bluetooth headphones brings the same incredible active noise reduction alongside 27 hours of battery life! Yes. 27 hours! With most headphones offering between eight and 10 hours, these headphones are better than Beats and as good as Bose for a fraction of the price.

BUY IT NOW: $100 Off Amazon's no. 1 choice for active noise cancelling over-the-ear headphones

Was: $189.99

Now: $89.99

In the under $30 tech category today, my two favorite wireless chargers are back at their holiday low prices on Amazon. These chargers performed tops in my tests and can wirelessly handle almost any recent Android or Apple device. The quick safe charging is ideal for a home or on the go.

BUY IT NOW: $30 off smartphone fast wireless charger with stand and free shipping

Was: $56.99

Now: $26.99

***If you want a CAR version of this type of charger, buy it here for $3 more.

And in the tech category for kids today, the award-winning Fire 7 Kids Edition is hands down my favorite tablet for anyone under the age of 12. The bundle today brings $129 worth of savings with one year of Amazon Free Time (offering more than 15,0000 free shows, apps and books for kids), plus a two-year worry-free no-questions-asked warranty. Complete with Amazon Alexa voice service built in, this durable beauty is perfect for any kid or pre-teen.

BUY IT NOW: $30 off Fire 7 Kids Edition 7-inch display with two-year worry-free guarantee and free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $69.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

