Are you ready for the single best laptop deal of the back-to-school season? If you are shopping for a student, a home office or looking for one of the most lightweight fully-powered laptops you can buy, get ready to save more than $100.

As part of a special back to school promotion that just dropped, you have the opportunity to buy a Windows 10, Intel, ultra-thin and fully loaded laptop complete with fingerprint reader and a spectacular HD display at a great price.

Not only did the display hold its own against a laptop costing three times more but I put today's laptop deal to the test against a MacBook and you'll be amazed to see the results!

Click the play button to see how today's $380 laptop deal held its own against a $1,300 Macbook.

Perfect for people of all ages, the display is so large (yet thin and compact), this laptop is ideal for streaming, movie night and an essential for any dorm room. Movies, TV shows and content come to life on one of the best displays we've ever seen under $1,000.

Features and specs include:

- Spectacular Quad HD Display (held its own against an Apple Retina display)

- Ultra thin, slim and extremely light laptop

- Fingerprint ID

- Intel chip and 8-hour battery life

- Fast solid state drive with USB C hub expandable up to 512 GB

- 1080p full HD webcam for video chats and better facial recognition

- Includes USB C hub with HDMI port

Was: $499.99

Now: $379.99

