Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Happy Boxing Day 2018, after-Christmas sale day or as I call it "retail desperation day." Stores will do absolutely anything to capture your attention today and close out the month strong.

What is Boxing Day? This post-Christmas occasion that has been around for decades in the UK and Canada, where it's bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. The name Boxing Day comes from Christmas boxes that were given by the rich to those in positions of servitude to say thank you.

While I'm not quite sure how that act of giving Christmas boxes has evolved into what is basically a Black Friday blitz, the momentum from across the pond and overseas has merchants like Amazon hosting Boxing Day sales this year yet again.

American retailers use Boxing Day to offer sales on products you may have wanted but not received on Christmas. With many people returning items, stores have additional sales listed with the hope you may pick something else alongside that exchange or swap.

Click the play button for more insight on why today is so pivotal for price drops.

Here are the 5 best Boxing Day deals online now:



5) $90 Off Amazon's no. 1 choice for active noise cancelling over-the-ear headphones

Was: $179.99

Now: $89.99



4) $50 off iClever Power Bank + Jump Starter + free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99



3) $70 off Carbon Fiber minimalist RFID blocking wallet with free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $59.99

2) $120 off top rated Robo Vacuum and Robo Mop and free shipping

Was: $349.99

Now: $229.99



1) $100 off the no.1-rated sonic electric toothbrush with free shipping

Was: $169.99- 179.99

Now: $69.99 - $79.99



What big sale is right around the corner? Weighted blankets return on sale tomorrow! Check back to score the most requested viewer deal of the year!

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA