BUY IT NOW: $150 off Yamaha Bluetooth Soundbar with a one-year warranty and free shipping

We can all thank March Madness for lower prices, big incentives and the ultimate soundbar deal for under $100.

The new wave of soundbars go far above a product that simply offers louder, better sound. Soundbars like the Yamaha soundbar I've found today offer Alexa-ready streaming with DTS, Dolby encoded soundtracking, virtual 3D surround sound and dual-built in subwoofers.

This exact product was one of the Alexa-ready devices I tested during a shoot for Amazon at the CES 2019 and it's been a long time since I've heard audio this stunning.

It doesn't matter how much you've spent on your TV. Regardless of size and brand name, there is absolutely no way its speakers sound spectacular.

TVs have become thinner every year. While LEDs and other television components can shine under these compressed conditions, speakers cannot. TV audio has taken a turn for the worse over the years which is why I consider a soundbar an essential rather than a luxury.

The Yamaha Ultra HD Bluetooth soundbar is the ultimate upgrade for your family room, bedroom, mancave or she-shed! The deal today is tied to the display and demo units at CES and includes some open box but untouched certified refurbished units complete with a new one-year warranty.

The soundbar wall mounts in seconds and hearing is believing. Click the play button for more savings insight!

Features of the Yamaha Ultra HD Bluetooth soundbar:

Built-in subwoofers for deep bass in one slim sound bar

Clear Voice for enhanced dialogue clarity

DTS Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound

Includes Alexa-ready voice control capabilities via Bluetooth

Serves as its own stereo for smartphone streaming

Ultra thin and extremely powerful

Lowest price ever recorded

Bluetooth streaming that allows easy switching between two devices

Sets up in seconds with HDMI, optical or aux connection

Was: $249.99

Now: $99.99

