The brand of sunglasses most requested by viewers can be purchased at some serious bargain pricing today. Today's deal comes just in time for graduation season, Father's Day and the bright beautiful summer sun.

You're likely more than familiar with that blinding sun on your commute and what a subpar pair of sunglasses does during sun exposure. The pharmacy and dollar store sunglasses rarely have adequate UVA / UVB protection.

As a bargain hunter, I've studied sunglasses and their lenses over the past decade and Oakley is in a league of its own. Oakley lenses go beyond conventional lenses to magnify images. Oakley HDO® precision lenses give less distorted vision across the entire field of view — which means your eyes don't have to do any extra work.

With regular sunglass lenses, objects aren’t really where you see them. They're usually slightly out of place once the sunglasses lenses go on. The Oakley HDO® lenses offers a more accurate visual representation. Space is defined how it appears so your brain doesn't have to work overtime to process images.

If this all sounds like I'm speaking a different language, think about the sensation you get after you remove sunglasses after wearing them for an extended period of time, or that first sensation when you put on conventional sunglasses for the first time. Your brain takes a second to process how the images appear slightly different. Oakley is among the higher-end brands that works to address that sensation through its sunglasses.

While Oakley and Ray-Ban continue to serve as the most requested sunglass brands for viewers, there are countless knock-offs online. The deals that I've hunted down today are 100 percent authentic complete with warranties and carrying cases. Click the play button to see the sunglasses I've found today.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.





